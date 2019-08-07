The leading blockchain cybersecurity firm Hacken upgrades its business model and migrating onto VeChain

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading cybersecurity firm based in Kyiv, Hacken, announced a complete overhaul of their current business model with the guidance of strategic incubator CREAMethod and is migrating their blockchain-related operations onto VeChainThor Blockchain.

Hacken was first introduced in 2017 as a fightback towards hackers who were responsible for one of the biggest ransomware hacks, 'Petya.' Hacken is an organization composed of a community of over 2000 white hat hackers, full-time cybersecurity experts, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Over the last two years, the Hacken team's Hackenproof Bug Bounty Platform, which, with the help of the community resulted in world-class white hat hackers protecting more than 200 companies and projects including The US Department of Defense, AirAsia, and TradingView. Hacken is also the only cybersecurity partner of the Data Accountability & Transparency Alliance (DATA). DATA is an alliance co-founded by Coinmarketcap.com, with members consisting of 23 major cryptocurrency exchanges and Hacken as the only strategic entity.

Hacken also focuses on exchange legitimacy and blockchain security. Hacken owns and runs exchange research and ranking website CER.live , which focuses on exchange trading volume legitimacy, exchange cybersecurity, and exchange backend trading analysis.

Hacken and CREAM had worked closely in the past three months to create a brand-new cybersecurity product which will allow any cryptocurrency holder to take their cybersecurity to the next level in a revolutionary way. The product is called Hacken Ai.

The HackenAi (pronounced Hacken'Eye') product is designed in every way to fit into the modern cybersecurity landscape. It is a 360°-cybersecurity-companion product that takes a proactive approach of user cybersecurity. It consistently watches all potential threats and malpractices, immediately prompts users with timely, detailed information, and suggested steps to take in mitigating the risks of exploitation. It also has a preventive approach to educate users to take charge of their digital assets to achieve a 99.9% level of protection against all known cybersecurity threats.

Over the past year, the Hacken team has been deliberating over migration options to all major blockchain platforms. After evaluation, Hacken believes the VeChainThor Blockchain to be the best available option in the market due to the following reasons:

Security. Hacken was a security auditor of VeChainThor Blockchain protocol

Technology. Unlike any other blockchains, VeChainThor's Multi-Party Payment (MPP) and Multi-Task Transaction (MTT) brings greater accessibility and will be critical enablers of mass adoption.

Enterprise adoption. DNV GL, PWC, Deloitte, and many other corporations are actively working together with VeChain in pursuit of blockchain mass adoption.

VeChain Ecosystem. VeChain has an active community of projects build on the VeChainThor blockchain like OceanEx, 8Hours, Plair, Safe Haven, and more.

About Hacken

Founded in 2017, Hacken is a cybersecurity technology company, creates products and programs to ensure the safety of over 200+ enterprise clients and individual consumers. HackenAi is a revolutionary product which focuses on serving cryptocurrency owners, protects and secures user's digital environment. Hacken is headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine with an office location in San Francisco, USA.

For news inquiries, please email: support@hacken.io

About CREAM

CREAM is a leading strategic advisory and investment firm utilizing blockchain and crypto-economy to unleash the potential of enterprises and startups around the globe. CREAMethod is an incubator owned and operated by CREAM which identifies blockchain projects, give these projects strategic advice, and facilitates capital injections so that the projects can thrive. CREAM is a US-based firm with professionals in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Shanghai, the Netherlands, Australia, and Singapore.

For news inquiries, please email: info@creamandpartners.com

