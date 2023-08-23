|
23.08.2023 14:30:00
The Leading Investment for Cutting-Edge Generative AI Right Now -- and No, It's Not Microsoft
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world in unprecedented ways. AI enhances our lives and creates new possibilities, from self-driving cars to smart assistants. But how can investors benefit from this technological revolution? One company that might be the answer is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro, a leading provider of AI infrastructure solutions. Although it has an impressive product line and strong growth potential, Supermicro's stock price has been under pressure lately. Yet, despite the recent bearishness toward the company, you should still consider putting Supermicro on your buy list. Here's why.Supermicro is a global technology leader specializing in delivering rack-scale IT solutions, which are information technology infrastructure solutions designed to be deployed and managed as a single unit rather than as individual servers or storage devices. This can help to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
