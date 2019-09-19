The Left Bank Writers Retreat in Paris Announces June 2020 Dates for Unique Annual Literary Travel Experience

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exploring literary landmarks, writing in the Tuileries Gardens, sipping wine in Hemingway's favorite cafes and visiting world-famous museums, all while being inspired by the spectacular sights of Paris – this is the scene for the Left Bank Writers Retreat taking place June 6 – 12, 2020. Eight writers will spend one week improving their skills and techniques while immersed in the place that inspired great works from Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Gertrude Stein and more.

The Left Bank Writers Retreat follows in the footsteps of such 20th-century legends of literature as Hemingway, Stein, Fitzgerald, T.S. Elliot and Ezra Pound – also referred to as members of the "Lost Generation," a term coined by Gertrude Stein to describe American expatriate writers living in Paris during the 1920s and then popularized by Hemingway in "The Sun Also Rises." While these young writers felt lost in some ways at the time, what they found in Paris shaped the course of their work – and the future of writing in general for the world.

Hemingway would later in life write his famed memoir "A Moveable Feast" about his days in Paris in the 1920s, also a remarkably influential time for Fitzgerald, who published "The Great Gatsby" in 1925.

Taking place on the historic Île Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris, the unique literary travel experience offers writers the opportunity to encounter the places that influenced the writings of these iconic Left Bank authors. Activities include strolling through and writing in the Luxembourg Gardens where Ernest Hemingway and Gertrude Stein walked, visiting residences of the 1920s authors and the famed Shakespeare and Company bookstore, and discussing art, literature and life in cafes like Closerie des Lilas, Les Deux Magots and Café de Flore where Hemingway and others ate, drank and wrote, some of which Hemingway writes about in "A Moveable Feast."

Aside from daily writing workshops held in a variety of stimulating settings, other invigorating activities on the retreat include a boat cruise to the Eiffel Tower, a tour of Montmartre, the charming arty hilltop cobblestone district in Paris that inspired the works of Picasso and Van Gogh, and visits to the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay and Musée de l'Orangerie. Daily cocktail hours – sometimes at such history-rich locales as Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris – allow the group opportunities to reflect upon the culture-filled experiences of the day, topped off with champagne toasts at a farewell dinner on the final night of the experience.

The Left Bank Writers Retreat, open to all levels of writers, is hosted by retreat founder Darla Worden, editor in chief of "Mountain Living" magazine in the U.S. and author of an upcoming book on Hemingway's Wyoming years. Writers arrange their own lodging and transportation to Paris and can reserve a spot in the retreat on the website registration page with a $500 deposit. While the regular cost of the retreat is $1,999, writers can save $200 with tuition of $1,799 paid in full by December 31, 2019 (and fully refundable through March 30, 2020). The retreat price includes morning workshops, breakfast, lunch each day at a fabulous restaurant, snacks, museum passes, literary tours, Seine boat ride, Metro tickets and a farewell dinner celebration. A sample itinerary of the daily activities can be seen here.

About the Left Bank Writers Retreat:

The Left Bank Writers Retreat was founded and is hosted by author and editor Darla Worden, whose lifelong obsession with Ernest Hemingway has led to her new book on Hemingway's time in Wyoming, due out from Chicago Review Press in 2020. Worden is editor in chief of "Mountain Living" magazine, has written widely for magazines and authored several books. Now entering its 10th year, the Left Bank Writers Retreat takes place on the historic Île Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris. For additional information, visit http://www.leftbankwriters.com.

SOURCE Left Bank Writers Retreat