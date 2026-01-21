LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004
|
21.01.2026 09:51:00
The Legal Monopoly Warren Buffett Couldn't Stop Buying Before His Retirement Makes for a Screaming Buy in 2026
When 2025 came to a close, arguably the greatest investor of our generation, billionaire Warren Buffett, hung up his work coat for the final time and retired as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).Over his roughly six decades as the head of Berkshire, the aptly named Oracle of Omaha oversaw a cumulative return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of nearly 6,100,000%, which worked out to almost 20% on an annualized basis. Although Buffett wasn't always right, his winners often won big.Berkshire Hathaway's now-retired CEO, Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
