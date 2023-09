The Lesser-Known Social Security Rule That Could Save Your Retirement

The Social Security benefit you receive each month might play a crucial role in your retirement finances. So it's important to sign up for benefits strategically.You're entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your individual wage history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. But you're allowed to sign up for benefits as early as age 62.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel