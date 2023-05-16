THE LIBERATION OF "TACO TUESDAY" BEGINS: TACO BELL FIGHTS TO CANCEL EXISTING TRADEMARK REGISTRATIONS

Taco Bell files legal petitions to liberate the phrase for restaurants nationwide – because when tacos win, we all win

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week: Taco Tuesday. But since 1989, "Taco Tuesday'' has been registered as a trademark, creating potential legal consequences for those that want to use the phrase. And that's just not right.

Therefore, Taco Bell has filed legal petitions to cancel the federal trademark registrations for "Taco Tuesday" via the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, today.

Taco Bell believes "Taco Tuesday'' should belong to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos. In fact, the very essence of "Taco Tuesday'' is to celebrate the commonality amongst people of all walks of life who come together every week to celebrate something as simple, yet culturally phenomenal, as the taco. How can anyone Live Más if they're not allowed to freely say "Taco Tuesday?" It's pure chaos.

Taco Bell seeks no damages or trademark rights in "Taco Tuesday." It simply seeks common sense for usage of a common term. In filing the legal petitions, Taco Bell is honoring people's right to come together and celebrate the joys of tacos, on Tuesdays and every other day.

To show their support for Taco Bell's liberation efforts, fans and taco lovers alike are invited to sign the Freeing Taco Tuesday petition at change.org/freeingtacotuesday . Taco Bell will also be conducting a Reddit AMA on Monday, May 22, where anyone can ask any questions about the liberation campaign and learn more about upcoming activities. For additional information on the liberation journey, visit www.tacobell.com/freeing-taco-tuesday and follow along on Taco Bell social channels.

Visit Taco Bell's Newsroom to find additional information detailing the ongoing liberation journey. Happy "Taco Tuesday" to all who celebrate.

