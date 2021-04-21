The Lift As We Climb Foundation Provides Funding for the William L. Adams Entrepreneurial Institute in Baltimore, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity LLC, a solar developer and financier based in Annapolis, MD and founder of the Lift as We Climb Foundation, has extended a donation towards the completion of the William L. Adams Entrepreneurial Institute. The institute, founded by the COR Health Institute, will be a community facility that supports professional and economic development through entrepreneurship education within the Biddle Street Community in Baltimore, MD.

"Through this donation, New Energy Equity will bring the COR Health Institute one step closer to reaching their fundraising goal to provide young people with the training and support to start community-based businesses," says New Energy Equity President and CEO Matthew Hankey. "We are thrilled to support the COR Health Institute with this great project."

The Foundation will contribute $12,500 towards the construction costs of the Institute.

The William L. Adams Entrepreneurial Institute is an initiative driven by the need for an economic infrastructure within the Biddle Street Community. "The Biddle Street Community has a culture of crime, violence, substance abuse, and poor moral standards," says Munir Bahar, Executive Director of COR Health Institute. "Our multi-tiered solution includes recycling and converting vacant properties into usable, productive, and privately-owned institutions. These institutions offer opportunities for healing, learning, and cultural development. The WAEI will engage local youth and encourage them to set an example of the character traits necessary for personal and professional success."

The WAEI will consist of two business curriculums including subjects like accounting, taxation, start-up procedures, business law, advertising, branding, fundraising, and more.

About Lift as We Climb Foundation

The Lift as We Climb Foundation was started by the employees of New Energy Equity LLC to support organizations that share the purpose of "Leaving behind a better world." The Foundation is funded by New Energy Equity LLC and is actively looking for non-profit partners who are interested in installing solar energy projects on their facility as well as solar industry education and training. If your organization is interested in working with the Lift as We Climb Foundation, contact us at liftasweclimb@newenergyequity.com.

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity LLC develops and finances solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers under long-term contracts. New Energy has successfully developed over 250MW of solar projects since 2013, and was ranked as the sixth-largest developer on "Solar Power World's "2019 Top Solar Contractors" list.

About COR Health Institute

The COR Health Institute, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was created to serve young people and help them stay mentally and physically healthy. The Institute's primary focus is to prevent local youth from getting involved in negative activities, through using methods such as holistic fitness, leadership, and martial arts training. The William L. Adams Entrepreneurial Center is the latest project from the COR Health Institute, which is designed to provide business education and other opportunities for Baltimore youth.

