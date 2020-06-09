+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
09.06.2020 17:50:00

The Lighting Quotient is Focused on Return to Work

WEST HAVEN, Conn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lighting Quotient's tambient® G305 offers expert-designed task and ambient light, both optional, which can be combined with a separately controlled UV-C energy mode for disinfecting viruses, germs, and bacteria on work surfaces for offices, schools, labs, call centers, and more. The new, LED solution replaces harmful mercury sources with patent pending technology that integrates a "UVC energy mode" into a complete workplace lighting solution with the option to light the entire space from one of their optically engineered fixtures.  tambient's® G305is installed at close-proximity to high-touch surfaces such as desks, computer keyboards, papers, phones, etc., so lower intensity and less electrical power are required to achieve the effective UV-C dose than would be needed from overhead fixtures.  Eliminating pathogens from the entire task area, the tambient® task/ambient lighting fixture with UV-C eradicates up to 99.9% of viruses, germs, and bacteria on the surface without resorting to harmful sanitizing chemicals.

tambient® luminaire with monitor arm attachments provide task and ambient light and now germ-fighting UV-C for work surface disinfection

The tambient® UV-C disinfection mode runs while people are not in the vicinity, and a red signal light indicates that the area is being treated. The system can be safely operated using standard light switches, timers, occupancy sensors, and/or any (BMS) Building Management System.

The Lighting Quotient anticipates immediate release of the tambient® G305 to production following the full review and approval of the company's independent lighting test laboratory.

About the Lighting Quotient
The Lighting Quotient, celebrating their 100th Anniversary this year, is a WBE, IBEW, Buy American, US manufacturer. The Lighting Quotient is located in West Haven, CT with two divisions elliptipar® and tambient®

tambient® luminaire on stanchion provides task and ambient light and now also germ-fighting UV-C for work surface disinfection

