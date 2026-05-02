Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
|
02.05.2026 10:06:00
The Likelihood of a Stock Market Crash Under President Donald Trump Is Rapidly Rising -- and There's One Undeniable Catalyst to Blame
In case you missed it, Wall Street history was made a little over one week ago. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and growth-stock-dominated Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both soared to record-closing highs on April 24, with the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) one good day away from joining its peers.Wall Street's major stock indexes hitting new highs and delivering outsize returns is nothing new under President Donald Trump. During his first term, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. Although the Dow or S&P 500 has finished higher in 26 of the previous 33 presidential terms, annualized returns for these indexes have been higher under Trump than under most other presidents.While several factors are fueling this rally (not all of which have Trump's fingerprints on them), one undeniable catalyst is threatening to ruin the party. One decision made by President Trump has shifted the puzzle pieces enough to put the possibility of a stock market crash squarely on the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%