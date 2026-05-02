Rising Corporation Aktie

Rising Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008

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02.05.2026 10:06:00

The Likelihood of a Stock Market Crash Under President Donald Trump Is Rapidly Rising -- and There's One Undeniable Catalyst to Blame

In case you missed it, Wall Street history was made a little over one week ago. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and growth-stock-dominated Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both soared to record-closing highs on April 24, with the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) one good day away from joining its peers.Wall Street's major stock indexes hitting new highs and delivering outsize returns is nothing new under President Donald Trump. During his first term, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. Although the Dow or S&P 500 has finished higher in 26 of the previous 33 presidential terms, annualized returns for these indexes have been higher under Trump than under most other presidents.While several factors are fueling this rally (not all of which have Trump's fingerprints on them), one undeniable catalyst is threatening to ruin the party. One decision made by President Trump has shifted the puzzle pieces enough to put the possibility of a stock market crash squarely on the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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