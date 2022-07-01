The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Latin America 2022

The premier event for open source developers, technologists and community leaders features 75+ sessions across 9 events, furthering open source innovation and collaboration across South America and Latin America.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit Latin America , the gathering place for open source code and community contributors, taking place August 23-24 as a Virtual Experience. The schedule can be viewed here .

Open Source Summit Latin America 2022 is a conference umbrella comprised of 9 events including LinuxCon, CloudOpen, ContainerCon, Emerging OS Forum, Community Leadership Conference and more, covering the most important and cutting edge topics and technologies touching open source today. The schedule features 75+ talks (keynote presentations, conference sessions, tutorials and more).

2022 Conference Session Highlights Include:



Keynote speakers, and additional conference sessions, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Attendees will have opportunities to collaborate, share information, and solve problems with other community members from across the globe, furthering open source innovation and ensuring a sustainable open source ecosystem. It is THE gathering place for open source code and community contributors in Latin America.

Registration to attend is R$99 Brazilian Real and provides access to all 9 events. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based registration scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here .

Sponsor

Sponsoring Open Source Summit gives you the opportunity to reach a diverse and multi-faceted audience of open source practitioners, in one place. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. The Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

