|
18.10.2023 18:00:00
The Linux Foundation Announces General Availability of Delta Lake 3.0
Delta Lake 3.0 unifies lakehouse storage formats and gives users greater flexibility and control over their data.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation is excited to announce the general availability of Delta Lake 3.0, the groundbreaking release of the renowned open-source Delta Lake project. Developed under the banner of The Linux Foundation, this version of Delta Lake unifies lakehouse storage formats and gives users flexibility and control over their data.
Key Features of Delta Lake 3.0:
"The Linux Foundation has always championed open source innovation and collaboration," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "With the release of Delta Lake 3.0, we see a testament to the power of community-driven development in the data world. This milestone represents not just technological advancement with industry-changing features like UniForm and Delta Kernel, but also the potential of open ecosystems to drive change and foster innovation."
Users worldwide can now leverage Delta Lake 3.0 to streamline their data management processes, optimize performance, and enhance flexibility. Eager to delve deeper into the feature set and discover more about Delta Lake 3.0? Explore the detailed release notes here. For more information on Delta Lake 3.0 and its revolutionary features, read this blog.
About The Linux Foundation
Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.
CONTACT: Noah Lehman, nlehman@linuxfoundation.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-linux-foundation-announces-general-availability-of-delta-lake-3-0--301960806.html
SOURCE The Linux Foundation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.