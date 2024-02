The Little-Known Secret That Could Cost Elon Musk $8.2 Billion a Year

SpaceX Starlink is a technological marvel, and on its way to becoming a commercial success.From 2015, when it was but a twinkle in Elon Musk's eye, with no customers and no satellites in orbit to support having customers, Musk's Starlink high-speed satellite internet system has grown into an orbital behemoth: More than 5,000 satellites circling in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and 2.2 million internet users down here on Planet Earth.But here's something you may not know about Starlink and its 5,000 satellites: Every year, 1,000 of them die and fall out of the sky to burn up in Earth's atmosphere. And this number is only going to grow with time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel