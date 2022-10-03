The Liu Shiming Art Foundation Honors First Georgia State University Scholarship Recipient

The Liu Shiming Art Foundation and Georgia State University held an event to mark the beginning of their partnership by honoring the university's first Liu Shiming Scholar.

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liu Shiming Art Foundation and Georgia State University held an event this Thursday to commemorate the foundation and university's partnership, as well as GSU's first-ever Liu Shiming scholarship recipient. The event was held at GSU's Ernest G. Welsh School of Art and Design gallery, where an exhibition of Liu Shiming's art was on display, entitled, "Cutting Through Mountains to Bring in Water".

Among the works of the late Chinese artist Liu Shiming, GSU and the foundation celebrated the scholarship recipient – Leslie Drennan – an Atlanta-based graduate student at the Ernest G. Welch School of Art and Design specializing in woodworking and sculpture. Leslie's primary artistic goal is to create work that explores humanity's relationship to the natural world through the passing of time and discarded materials. At the event, Leslie spoke to attendees, expressing her gratitude and excitement to, "use this funding as a way to further my study of materials and explore my work conceptually with more freedom and creativity".

The exhibit will travel next to the University of Georgia where it will be on display from early November 2022 until January 2023.

The Liu Shiming Art Foundation is expanding its programs across the world to preserve the works of Liu Shiming and to support students of the arts with scholarships, grants, and exchange programs. Currently, scholarships are offered at CUNY's Macaulay Honors College, GSU, American University Beirut, American University Cairo, Maryland Institute College of Art, Singapore's Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Bar-Ilan University, Western University, Rutgers, UCLA, and Columbia University.

For more information on the work of the foundation, head to their website, www.lsmartfund.org.

