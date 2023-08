The looming battle over where generative AI systems will run

David Vellante of “the Cube” fame wrote an awe-inspiring post addressing the cloud versus on-premises issues for artificial intelligence and came up with new survey data, raw meat to bloggers. The most valuable takeaway was something I already assumed: “While most customers are reporting a modest spend increase of 10% or less [on generative AI], 36% say their spending will increase by double digits.”Generative AI may increase technical debt I called this earlier in the year when the writing was on the wall regarding the “perceived value” of generative AI, and that fast adoption would drive much of the cloud growth in 2024 and 2025. But that’s not exactly going out on a limb. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel