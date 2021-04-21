The Los Angeles Film School Listed in Variety's Top 50 Film Schools for 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Variety Magazine has named The Los Angeles Film School in its annual Entertainment Impact Report. The latest impact report lists the best film schools around the world that have exceptional educators and entertainment programming. The L.A. Film School offers a focused education model with programs for campus and online students in a variety of entertainment-based career paths.

The L.A. Film School is ranked in Variety Magazine's Education Impact Report as one of the Top 50 Film Schools.

Variety Magazine states…"Considered an academic leader in the entertainment community for over 20 years, Los Angeles Film School has developed a curriculum expressly designed to prepare students for the rigors — and changes — of the entertainment industry. During COVID-19, the program pivoted to remote learning, and more importantly, loaned equipment that allowed students to safely develop their talent without taking unnecessary risks or violating L.A. County's stay-at-home orders. A robust career development team has also prioritized the Motion Picture Academy's Gold Internship program to facilitate future learning and work experience for top students in the program."

The Los Angeles Film School has maintained its rigorous academic structure in an online environment during COVID-19. Students learn remotely with the same exclusive access to industry experts, virtual Hollywood events and expanded program offerings for online students.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production,Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business,Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Oscar® nominations and awards.

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-los-angeles-film-school-listed-in-varietys-top-50-film-schools-for-2021-301273256.html

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School