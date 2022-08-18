|
The Loupe to Host Special Cocktail Event Tonight at The Reform Club
AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loupe, fine jewelry curators of a more artful you, are hosting a special evening tonight at the Reform Club. One of Hamptons must attend parties will begin at 5pm and ends at 8pm. The Loupe will be showcasing celebrated designers, along with rare and unique pieces, fine foods and specialty cocktails from Aristocrat - all set in the luxe environment of The Reform Club.
NYC-based Kiki McMillan partnered with Los Angeles-based Dee Hewitt to combine and leverage their experience in the fashion and fine jewelry industries. Together with their love for designer jewelry brands, they bring the edge and energy from their respective coasts. The collections are deliriously elegant, sometimes avant-garde, unexpected, and always refined.
