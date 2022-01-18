The lowdown on industry clouds

Industry clouds are nothing new. In the beginning, public clouds providers abounded until the market normalized around the big three: Google, Microsoft, and AWS. The players that could not keep up often declared that they would become a vertically oriented cloud, aka an industry cloud.Industry clouds offer cloud services that are purpose-built for a specific industry, such as retail, insurance, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and so forth. This means the cloud can deal with vertical-specific issues such as the rules and regulations of how an enterprise in a certain market sector and/or geographic location must process, store, audit, or secure its data and operations.To read this article in full, please click here