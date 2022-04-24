|
24.04.2022 15:45:00
The Lowdown on Leveraged and Inverse Exchange-Traded Products
Exchange-traded products (ETPs), including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodity pools and exchange-traded notes (ETNs), are a popular way to invest, with thousands of different products available to target almost every imaginable investment objective. With such a wide variety of products available it's important to remember that not all ETPs are the same.Leveraged and inverse--often collectively referred to as "geared"--ETPs don't work the same way as simpler one-to-one tracking ETPs. These are complex investments that come with a unique set of risks. (While the focus of this Insight article is on geared ETPs, there are geared mutual funds as well, which are similar.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
