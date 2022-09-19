The Lustgarten Foundation Announces Jen Jen Yeh, MD, University of North Carolina Lineberger Pancreatic Cancer Center, as the inaugural recipient of its LEAD Project Grant

WOODBURY, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lustgarten Foundation announced Friday that the Lustgarten Equity, Accessibility, and Diversity (LEAD) Project's inaugural grant will be awarded toJen Jen Yeh, MD, Professor & Vice Chair of Research, Surgery, Division of Oncology Professor, Pharmacology Member, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center for her PROmoting CLinicAl TrIal EngageMent for Pancreatic Cancer App Study (PROCLAIM Study). The goal of the LEAD Project is to broaden inclusivity in the recruitment and retention of patients from underrepresented minority groups in pancreatic cancer clinical trials.

"I am grateful to the Lustgarten Foundation for supporting this study and the important work we will do to break barriers in pancreatic cancer clinical trial participation of underrepresented groups," said Yeh. "We hypothesize that understanding community and culturally specific barriers through the lens of key Black community stakeholders, who are compensated for their time and expertise, and targeting these barriers is key to increasing Black participation in clinical trial discussions and ultimately, enrollment."

Yeh's PROCLAIM Study, in partnership with Dr. Ugwuji Maduekwe, MD, and her team at the Medical College of Wisconsin, will focus on breaking down barriers to recruiting diverse populations, such as distrust, poor communication, racial bias, and culturally discordant clinical trial materials, via a mobile health technology initiative. Mobile health technology will be used as an educational and communication tool fostering open discussion between Black people with pancreatic cancer and their cancer teams, ultimately increasing clinical trial participation. In support, The LEAD Project grant will provide $150,000 per year for two consecutive years.

"We believe community is power, and research is fundamental to transforming pancreatic cancer into a curable disease," said Linda Tantawi, Lustgarten Foundation CEO, "Jen Jen's PROCLAIM study embodies the LEAD Project's mission to bridge the gap to equitable pancreatic cancer healthcare for all."

Applications are due December 1, 2022 and must be submitted through ProposalCentral. For more information, visit www.lustgarten.org/current-funding-opportunities.

About the Lustgarten Foundation

The Lustgarten Foundation is the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research in the world. Based in Woodbury, N.Y., the Foundation's mission is to cure pancreatic cancer by funding scientific and clinical research related to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of pancreatic cancer; providing research information and clinical support services to patients, caregivers, and individuals at high risk; and increasing public awareness and hope for those dealing with this disease. Since its inception, the Lustgarten Foundation has directed nearly $225 million to research and has assembled the best scientific minds with the hope that one day, a cure can be found. Thanks to separate funding to support administrative expenses, 100% of your donation goes directly to pancreatic cancer research. For more information, visit www.lustgarten.org .

About UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Established in 1975, the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center is a cancer research and treatment center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It is one of only 53 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and the only public comprehensive cancer center serving the state and people of North Carolina. With research that spans the spectrum from the laboratory to the bedside to the community, UNC Lineberger's more than 400 members based at more than 40 departments across campus work to understand the causes of cancer at the genetic and environmental levels, to conduct groundbreaking laboratory research, and to translate findings into pioneering and innovative clinical trials and, ultimately, more effective cancer treatments. For more information, visit unclineberger.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lustgarten-foundation-announces-jen-jen-yeh-md-university-of-north-carolina-lineberger-pancreatic-cancer-center-as-the-inaugural-recipient-of-its-lead-project-grant-301627174.html

SOURCE The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research