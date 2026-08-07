The Macerich Company Announces Pricing Of $675 Mln Senior Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Friday, The Macerich Company (MAC) announced the pricing of a $675 million private offering of 2.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2031, which is higher than the previously announced offering size of $600 million.

The company has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The initial exchange rate is 35.4761 shares of Macerich's common stock for every $1,000 principal amount of notes. This represents an initial exchange price of approximately $28.19 per share, which is about 20% higher than Macerich's last reported share price of $23.49 on August 6, 2026.

The company expects proceeds of approximately $659.1 million from the offering. Of this, approximately $39.2 million will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and the remaining will be utilized to refinance existing secured debt and for general corporate purposes.

If the initial purchasers exercise their option to buy additional notes, Macerich Partnership plans to use part of the proceeds to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.

The issuance and sale of the notes are estimated to settle on August 11, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, MAC is trading at $23.83, up 1.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.