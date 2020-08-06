The Madison Melle Agency Announces Official Partnership with Revinate

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Madison Melle Agency is pleased to announce its official partnership with Revinate, a powerful technology platform impacting the global hospitality industry as the leader in guest data management and intelligence, bringing hotels closer to their guests. The official partnership between Revinate and The Madison Melle Agency brings the agency an enhanced ability to advise clients on a robust level through use of data analytics - creating high performance, revenue centric, marketing campaigns.

The Madison Melle Agency comprises over 15 years' collective experience as a team of seasoned brand creators and implementers. Responsible for bringing to life some of the globe's most exciting, forward-thinking lifestyle brands and products, The Madison Melle Agency advises clientele across a multitude of verticals. From technology to branding and design, digital marketing, social media and website/app development, to business acceleration strategy, sales, and revenue growth, the agency's services are ideally suited for any industry. The Madison Melle Agency's current portfolio includes an array of media and technology brands, large and small corporations, as well as hotels and residential mixed-use developments.

Revinate is hospitality's global leader in guest data management and marketing, with solutions for CRM, marketing automation and reputation management. In both 2019 and 2020, Revinate received Hotel Tech Report's Top Rated Email Marketing and CRM Product. Founded in 2009, Revinate services customers around the globe with offices in San Francisco, Amsterdam and Singapore and counts tens of thousands of the world's leading hotels as customers.

If interested, please contact The Madison Melle Agency for special privileges and proprietary client pricing plans. To learn more about The Madison Melle Agency, visit http://www.madisonmelle.com or email info@madisonmelle.com.

About The Madison Melle Agency

The Madison Melle Agency is a multi-faceted lifestyle consultancy, creating and operating one of a kind media, technology, hospitality and real estate brands – inspiring clients across the globe. The Agency's management team combines forces to bring clients over 15 years of diverse industry expertise, always working hand-in-hand to provide a seamless experience from start to finish.

About Revinate

Revinate is the global leader in guest data management and intelligence, bringing hotels closer to their guests. Founded in 2009, Revinate counts tens of thousands of the world's leading hotels as customers and has won numerous awards for its software as a service (SaaS) solutions, including 2019 and 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing and CRM Product by Hotel Tech Report. For more information, visit http://www.revinate.com.

