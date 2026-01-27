Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.01.2026 14:15:00
The Magnificent Seven in 2026: These 3 AI Giants May Score the Biggest Win.
The Magnificent Seven technology stocks offered investors spectacular performance in recent years and powered the S&P 500 higher. This is thanks to these market giants' well-established track records of earnings growth in businesses ranging from e-commerce to cloud computing, and their potential for more growth ahead. Many of these players also are leading the way in the high-growth area of artificial intelligence (AI), and that could spark a whole new era of explosive earnings gains in the years to come. And in some cases, we've already started to see AI-linked successes.Now, as 2026 begins, investors might be wondering about this group's potential performance in the months to come. The following three AI powerhouses may score the biggest win. Let's find out why...Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
