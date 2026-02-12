Time Aktie
The "Magnificent Seven" Plan to Spend $680 Billion Largely on Artificial Intelligence Capex: Is Now the Time to Pile Into the Group?
Despite investor concerns about excessive spending on artificial intelligence (AI)-related infrastructure, large tech companies in the Magnificent Seven group are plowing ahead with big spending plans.It's clear that these companies still view the AI revolution as an arms race and don't want to miss out on what many are calling the fourth industrial revolution. Is now the time to pile into the group?
