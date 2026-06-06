Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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06.06.2026 16:23:00
The "Magnificent Seven's" Capex Spending Spree Has Given Birth to 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Hiding in Plain Sight. Here's the Best of the Bunch
The "Magnificent Seven" are a group of seven mega-cap technology companies with enormous valuations that have a sizable influence on the stock market.Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla make up the Magnificent Seven, and their earnings growth is expected to be significantly higher than the broader market over the next couple of years. It is worth noting that this group has been spending heavily to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are poised to spend a collective $725 billion on capital expenses this year, up by 77% from last year's record outlay. Meanwhile, Tesla's capital spending is expected to jump to more than $25 billion this year from $8.5 billion last year, driven by investments in humanoid robots and robotaxis. Though Apple has been conservative with capital spending, the iPhone maker has still spent a notable $4.3 billion on capex over the past couple of quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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