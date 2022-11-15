THE MAKERS OF THE SPAM® Brand celebrate the 2022 Holiday Season with Limited Edition SPAM® Figgy Pudding

Now bring us some Figgy What?! Makers of the SPAM® Brand offer a simplified way to enjoy this classic holiday favorite

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the makers of the SPAM® Brand bring 'good tidings' with the official launch of their limited-edition SPAM® Figgy Pudding. The new seasonal variety is now available while supplies last at SPAM.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and features a blend of warm spices and popular seasonal ingredients that will have SPAM® Brand lovers caroling all season long.

A savory, sweet and comforting treat, SPAM® Figgy Pudding evokes a sense of nostalgia and warmth, taking consumers back to their favorite memories from holidays past. According to a *new survey commissioned by the makers of the SPAM® Brand, two in three US consumers want to recreate the holiday magic of their favorite childhood memories.

And while 69% of consumers surveyed know what Figgy Pudding is or have heard of it, only 17% have had it before. The SPAM® Brand team wanted to change this. The brand has taken this holiday classic, and seemingly mystical dish, and placed its familiar flavors into the iconic little blue can. The variety features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors - the perfect addition to sacred family recipes or tasty new traditions.

Some simple and complimentary dishes to try with SPAM® Figgy Pudding include spiced Dutch baby pancakes, crispy skewers and festive charcuterie board bites.

"This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can! It honors the traditional recipe, while making it easy and versatile to enjoy," said Steve Venenga, vice president of marketing for the SPAM® Brand. "SPAM® Figgy Pudding represents how one dish creates new interpretations of traditions, each leaving their own mark, just as the SPAM® Brand has done since 1937."

Still asking "What is Figgy Pudding?" The SPAM® Brand has also created a soon to be classic animation and song to reintroduce consumers to this holiday treat. The brand has assembled all the classic holiday characters including Santa, reindeer, elves, a yeti and, of course, the holiday hog to sing, "We Wish You A Figgy Christmas." Decked out on a stage inside of a snow globe, viewers will watch as these icons struggle to explain figgy pudding but, still, just can't get past its delicious flavor. Click here to view.

To try SPAM® Figgy Pudding for yourself, visit SPAM.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com to order now, while supplies last. Each purchase includes a two-pack of 12oz cans at a suggested retail price of $10. Get it while you can! The brand's last seasonal variety, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, sold out in just seven hours during its launch in September 2019.

For additional inspiration on how to best serve SPAM® Figgy Pudding, visit www.spam.com/figgypudding.

Spiced Dutch Baby Pancake with SPAM® Figgy Pudding and Cranberry Butter

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

3 eggs

½ cup milk

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ cup butter

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Figgy Pudding, cubed and browned

¼ cup softened butter

2 tablespoons cranberry sauce

Powdered sugar, if desired

Maple syrup, if desired

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°F.

In large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Add milk, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk 2 to 3 minutes or until well combined and batter is smooth.

In 10-inch cast iron skillet, over medium-high heat, melt butter. Pour batter into pan and scatter ½ of the SPAM® Figgy Pudding cubes over the top.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until puffed and golden. Top with remaining SPAM® Figgy Pudding cubes.

In small bowl, combine butter and cranberry sauce.

Serve with cranberry butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup, if desired.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

*This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday was commissioned by the makers of theSPAM® Brand between October 21 and October 26, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

