The Making, Unmaking And Hope Of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

(RTTNews) - With only a few days left for the FDA to deliver its verdict, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) faces a make-or-break moment. The regulatory decision could open the door to a new chapter for its investigational product or force the company to face a far more difficult road ahead.

Capricor's journey so far may be familiar to its longtime followers. For readers new to the story, however, it is worth turning back the pages to revisit the milestones that have shaped the company's path.

The Origins of Capricor

Founded in 2005, Capricor Inc. was a privately held biotechnology company established by Eduardo Marbán, M.D., Ph.D., to develop therapeutic applications based on cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), a technology originating from his research.

In November 2013, Capricor merged with publicly traded Nile Therapeutics Inc., in an all-stock transaction. At the time, Nile's shares traded on the OTCQB. Under the terms of the merger, Capricor became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nile, which subsequently changed its corporate name to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

The merger was completed on November 20, 2013, and the combined company's shares began trading on the OTC Markets the following day, November 21, under the symbol NLTXD.

On December 20, 2013, its ticker was changed to CAPR. The company subsequently uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 9, 2015, retaining the CAPR ticker. In March 2026, Capricor Therapeutics was further uplisted to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where it continues to trade under CAPR.

Pipeline

The company's lead investigational product is Deramiocel, which is comprised of cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a unique population of cardiac cells with anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and immunomodulatory properties. Programs not directly related to Deramiocel, including the Company's exosome-based platform, have now been slowed to prioritize Deramiocel pending further regulatory clarity.

Journey of Deramiocel: From a Cardiac Ambition to a Regulatory Crossroads

Given preclinical evidence that CDCs benefit both cardiac and skeletal muscle in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), with sustained benefits following repeated administrations, Capricor initially intended to develop Deramiocel for Duchenne cardiomyopathy, a serious and progressive complication of DMD for which no approved therapies are available.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a devastating genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart, and respiratory muscles, with mortality at a median age of approximately 30 years. In DMD patients, the heart muscle cells progressively die and are replaced with scar tissue. This cardiomyopathy eventually leads to heart failure, which is currently the leading cause of death among those with DMD.

Roughly 15,000 individuals in the United States, primarily boys, are impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. There are several approved drugs to treat DMD, like Sarepta Therapeutics' Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, Amondys 45, and Elevidys; PTC Therapeutics' Emflaza; NS Pharma's Viltepso; and Italfarmaco Group's Duvyzat. While these therapies help address muscle weakness and slow the progression of the disease, none are specifically approved to treat the cardiac complications, such as cardiomyopathy, that often develop as DMD advances.

The First Regulatory Bid

Capricor's first major regulatory step came in October 2024, when the company initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission seeking full approval for Deramiocel to treat DMD cardiomyopathy. The application was based on positive cardiac data from the Phase 2 HOPE-2 and HOPE-2 Open Label Extension (OLE) trials compared to natural history data provided by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The rolling submission was completed in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the company was advancing HOPE-3, a Phase 3 multi-center, 1:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of Deramiocel in approximately 104 ambulatory and non-ambulatory DMD patients. The trial was designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of Deramiocel's treatment effects on both skeletal muscle and cardiac function.

The FDA accepted the company's application seeking full approval for Deramiocel as a treatment for patients diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD") cardiomyopathy for priority review in March 2025 and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of August 31, 2025.

The First Setback: FDA Draws the Line

Just when the prospect of a long-awaited breakthrough seemed within reach, and the company appeared well-positioned as it approached the PDUFA date, the first major setback arrived.

On July 11, 2025, nearly two months ahead of the scheduled PDUFA date, the FDA declined to approve Deramiocel and issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL).

The agency concluded that the BLA did not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness and required the company to submit additional clinical data. The CRL also referenced certain outstanding items in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) section of the application.

HOPE-3 Trial Changes the Equation

In December 2025, the HOPE-3 study delivered evidence that Deramiocel can meaningfully improve the course of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in both skeletal and cardiac function.

Following its review of these data, the FDA, in January 2026, formally requested the full HOPE-3 clinical study report (CSR) and supporting data to address the Complete Response Letter (CRL). The FDA did not request any additional clinical studies or new patient data as part of that request.

The development marked a turning point. Rather than starting afresh, Capricor now had an opportunity to bring the results of its Phase 3 program into the regulatory review.

In March 2026, the FDA lifted the previously issued Complete Response Letter and resumed review of its Biologics License Application seeking full approval of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy. The submission was classified as a Class 2 resubmission, and assigned a decision date of August 22, 2026.

Fails to Win Over FDA Panel

However, the road to approval was far from clear.

On June 26, 2026, the FDA notified the company that a panel of outside experts would review the Deramiocel BLA on July 29, 2026.

The BLA was supported by the company's Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial and long-term outcomes from the HOPE-2-OLE trial, as well as positive results from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, which achieved statistical significance on its primary endpoint, Performance of Upper Limb (PUL v2.0), the key secondary cardiac endpoint (LVEF), and all other Type I error-controlled secondary endpoints.

However, the briefing materials posted on July 27, 2026, offered a clear preview of the difficult reception Deramiocel was likely to face before the advisory committee on July 29, 2026.

In its briefing materials, the FDA wrote that the "submitted data from Study HOPE-3, considered together with the results from Study HOPE-2, do not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness for deramiocel in DMD. Considering the observed safety risks, which include hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylaxis, the benefit-risk assessment for deramiocel appears unfavorable in the absence of evidence of effectiveness".

As expected on July 29, 2026, the FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 9 to 3, with no abstentions, that the available evidence did not support Deramiocel's effectiveness for treating cardiomyopathy in patients with DMD.

Capricor Seeks a New Path

Following the July 2026 Advisory Committee meeting, Capricor submitted an amended BLA in August 2026, incorporating the 24-month open-label extension data from its pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 study and additional robustness analyses, with a request that the FDA review the existing and new data in support of a refined proposed indication focused on upper limb function, the primary endpoint of the HOPE-3 trial.

The same month, the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) accepted the amendment for review, citing the significant unmet medical need in DMD. With the submission being classified as a major amendment, the FDA extended the PDUFA target action date by three months to November 22, 2026.

Fresh Evidence, New Recognition for Deramiocel

On October 5, 2026, the company announced positive new data from its ongoing HOPE-3 open-label extension (OLE) study for Deramiocel for the treatment of upper limb impairment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

As per the new findings, when patients who had initially received placebo switched to Deramiocel, the rate of upper limb function loss slowed by about 75% during their first year of treatment. Patients who received Deramiocel throughout both years also showed a similar rate of decline in the first and second years. This suggests that the improvement was linked to starting treatment rather than simply the passage of time, according to the company.

On November 9, 2026, the company announced that the abstract presenting cardiac results from the HOPE-3 Phase 3 trial of Deramiocel in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) received the Outstanding Research Award in Pediatric Cardiology at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026 on Saturday, November 7, in Chicago.

Stock Tale

Given the twists and turns in its regulatory journey, it is hardly surprising that Capricor's stock has experienced considerable volatility over the past year, trading in a wide range between $2.96 and $40.37.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $40.37 on December 3, 2025, surging 535% following positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial evaluating Deramiocel in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). However, the optimism was short-lived. On July 30, 2026, shares hit their 52-week low of $2.96 after the FDA advisory committee voted against recommending Deramiocel's approval, dealing a major blow to the company's regulatory prospects.

CAPR closed yesterday's (Nov.10, 2026) trading at $8.87, down 9.95%.

Conclusion

The journey of Capricor, whose lead asset, Deramiocel, has been at the FDA altar since January 2025, has been anything but smooth. From moments when approval seemed within reach to the setback of the FDA advisory committee vote, the therapy has weathered a series of twists and turns.

Now, with the FDA decision just days away (Nov.22, 2026), the story is approaching its climax. Will Deramiocel secure the FDA's nod, or will Capricor Therapeutics have to return to the drawing board? The answer will soon unfold.