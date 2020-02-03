The Manganese Mining Market is expected to grow by 5,385.13 k tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global manganese mining market and it is poised to grow by 5,385.13 k tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global manganese mining market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in manganese battery technology. In addition, increasing adoption of stainless steel is anticipated to boost the growth of the global manganese mining market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global manganese mining market is segmented as below:

Application

• Alloys

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global manganese mining market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of stainless steel as the prime reasons driving the global manganese mining market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global manganese mining market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global manganese mining market, including some of the vendors such as African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd. and Vale SA.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



