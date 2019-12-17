The Market at Hanover's co-owner, Elizabeth Silbaugh Johnides, Wins Prestigious Community Service Award

HANOVER, Pa., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanover, PA entrepreneur, Elizabeth Silbaugh Johnides, co-owner with her father of The Markets at Hanover, a 52,000 square foot year-round indoor farmer's market that links people, commerce, and "good eats," was selected recently to receive the Hanover Chamber of Commerce Community Leader of the Year Award. Several nonprofit organizations partnered with the chamber to nominate Johnides, also known as Liz, for the award in recognition and appreciation of the support she provides local nonprofit organizations. Along with overseeing merchants, events, and operations at The Markets, Liz is also a financial advisor, specializing in consulting for retirement plans.

Liz, who describes herself as a passionate community leader, says, "Part of my passion is helping local nonprofits to increase their reach and community recognition. We partner with local nonprofits by hosting events at our facility, The Markets at Hanover. These events allow for making introductions and connections that are pivotal to friendraising and fundraising," she adds.

Through her board memberships, Liz contributes talents where critical needs are greatest. The Vault, TrueNorth Wellness Services, and the Gettysburg Adams County Chamber of Commerce are past boards where she served. Currently, Liz is on the board of the Adams County Community Foundation and co-chairs the Band and Brew Committee for Sweet Charities of Hanover, a nonprofit organization that operates like a foundation.

Founded by Jane Rice and her husband, Michael, a third generation member of the Utz Quality Food family, Sweet Charities has raised over 2 million dollars to help 100 Hanover area charitable organizations, many supporting women and children.

"I am passionate about supporting women, particularly women in business," says Liz. "Seeing women reach across and reach down to bring other women up takes a supportive environment. I also recognize the barriers to success among women experiencing economic challenges or abuse," Liz offers. She continues, "That's why I plan to kick off a quarterly 'local version of dress for success' at The Markets on non-market days. We will support local nonprofits that serve women by donating emergency clothing for job interviews and other opportunities that enhance professional and personal advancement," Liz concludes.

Supporting local businesses and non-profits while running a successful, unique, and ever-growing small business of her own takes leadership and community stewardship. Liz is a strong leader who builds capacity for people and groups to co-create thriving communities. No one is more deserving of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Community Leader Award. To schedule an interview, and for all other media queries, contact Patricia Green at 301-526-1089 or patriciagreen1212@gmail.com.

SOURCE The Markets at Hanover