NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The market for North America Calcium Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 1% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865875/?utm_source=PRN



- The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand for paints & coatings from the construction industry.

- On the flipside, declining paper production in North America is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. Moreover, the health hazards associated with the usage of calcium carbonate is also expected to hinder the market growth.



Scope of the Report

The North America Calcium Carbonate market report include:

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry



- In paints and coatings, calcium carbonate (CaCO3) has established itself as the main extender. Fineness and particle-size distribution affect the opacity of coatings. Moreover, CaCO3 offers interesting properties with regards to high brightness, low oil absorption, dispersibility, weather resistance, low abrasiveness, low electrolyte content, pH stabilizing effect, and improved anti-corrosion and rheological properties.

- Ultrafine CaCO3 used in paints and coatings has a spatial steric effect. The addition of ultrafine CaCO3 to paint can cause the relatively dense lithopone to stay in suspension and not sink to the bottom. It can increase the whiteness and luster of the paint film without reducing covering ability. These performance-enhancing qualities have ensured the large-scale acceptance of ultrafine calcium carbonate by the paint industry.

- It can prevent settling in latex paints and can reduce the amount of dispersant needed. It is used even more extensively in the aqueous paint industry. Typically, 20%-60% ultrafine CaCO3 ate is used in aqueous paints.

- The construction industry in the United States has witnessed rapid growth over the past few years, as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction. This increasing trend is likely to continue, depending on the funding for larger projects, such as the Hudson Yards in New York City, among various others.

- This growth in the construction industry is expected to contribute to the demand for paints & coatings manufacturing and add up to the consumption of calcium carbonate.

United States to Dominate the Market



- The United States is expected to be the largest market for North America calcium carbonate during the forecast period.

- The United States is the second-largest producer of paper, globally, with China being the largest producer. The world's largest pulp and paper mill is in Memphis, Tennessee, and is owned by International Paper.

- The country also exports large amounts of pulp and paper-related products to various countries, globally. However, the recent trends are discouraging the growth in the market demand for calcium carbonate in paper applications.

- Adhesives and sealants, and paints and coatings are hugely boosted by the burgeoning construction and transportation industries in the country, which unveils key opportunities for calcium carbonate market.

- The healthcare sector is one of the most advanced sectors in the country. The increasing geriatric population and the growing requirement for medical facilities for the treatment of chronic diseases have been supporting the growth of the healthcare sector, as well as the consumption of calcium carbonate in the country.

- Owing to the growing end-user industries, the market for calcium carbonate in the country is estimated to grow minimally during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The North American calcium carbonate market is fragmented in nature, with only a few top players together accounting for significant share of the market. The major companies include Omya AG, Imerys, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, and J.M. Huber Corporation among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865875/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-market-for-north-america-calcium-carbonate-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-approximately-1-301012361.html

SOURCE Reportlinker