CPI CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 883530 / ISIN: US1259021061
|
13.02.2026 18:37:29
The Market Got Everything it Could Have Wanted From January's CPI and Jobs Reports, But the Devil is in the Details
Heading into this week, I think if you had told investors that economic data would show the economy added 130,000 jobs in January, unemployment dipped to 4.3%, and the Consumer Price Index rose only 2.4% year over year, most would have been pretty pleased and bought the broader stock market. Yet, with just a few hours of trading left on Friday, the major stock indexes all find themselves in the red for the week.^SPX data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!