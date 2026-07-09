The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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09.07.2026 14:15:00
The Market Had a Fantastic Second Quarter. But Here's the Warning No One Is Talking About.
The market is booming, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up 9% year to date, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Or that's the story at the surface level.After a rally from April lows, the S&P 500 gained 15% in the second quarter of the year. However, that masks what's been happening more recently; the S&P 500 is roughly flat over the past month. Here's what's going on, and what investors should do.The market is back to record highs, although it hasn't moved much over the past few weeks. It recouped its April losses, caused by the Iran war and spiking oil prices, since oil prices have eased. However, the economic data coming in is mixed, at best.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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