MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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21.06.2026 14:15:00
The Market Has Punished MercadoLibre Stock -- Is That Your Buying Opportunity?
One previously high-flying stock that has suffered in recent years is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). The Latin American conglomerate faces rising competition in its e-commerce business as well as setbacks as it attempts to expand its fintech operations.Amid the sell-off, the consumer discretionary stock trades at a discount of almost 40% from its all-time high. Now, the question for investors is whether that punishing sell-off amounts to a buying opportunity in the stock.I believe it does, and one reason explains why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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