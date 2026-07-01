The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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01.07.2026 13:25:00
The Market Has Punished Sweetgreen -- Is That Your Buying Opportunity?
Wall Street has not been kind to Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG). Shares of the restaurant chain have fared poorly over the past year. The stock is down nearly 40% in the last 12 months as of June 26.Despite that, it's showing signs of a recovery. Year to date, shares have rebounded 35% through June 26. Even so, the stock remains well below the 52-week high of $16.70 reached last July.So does it make sense to buy shares now? Answering that question requires digging deeper into the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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