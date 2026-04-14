The Market Aktie
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14.04.2026 18:00:00
The Market Hasn't Crashed Yet, but This Is What I'll Be Doing If It Does
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up in positive territory, but earlier in the year, it was looking like it might be heading for a significant decline. Things can and have changed suddenly in 2026, and there's still the possibility that the market may go on a prolonged tailspin, even crash. Between inflation, international conflicts, and worsening economic conditions, there is no shortage of potential issues that could weigh on the markets this year.But the key thing I've noticed, ever since the pandemic, is how quickly things can change. In 2020, the market fell suddenly but also recovered, and seemingly no one was ready for such a quick turnaround. In 2022, it crashed again, and a recovery took longer, but once artificial intelligence (AI) became a hot investing theme, stocks again proceeded to take off. Last year was another great example, with the announcement of reciprocal tariffs briefly crippling stocks only for many of them to swiftly rebound.I did invest in some stocks during last year's brief decline, and that's what I'd plan to do if there were a crash this year. The key thing is to be prepared.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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