The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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17.03.2026 16:00:00
The Market Hasn't Moved This Year. Should Investors Be Worried?
The S&P 500 index had been roughly flat year to date until oil prices started surging, and it's now sloping downward.Prior to the war with Iran, the stagnant market was more about the macro-economy. The job market remains tight, inflation is still higher than the Federal Reserve wants it to be, and interest rates are still on the way down. On the plus side, the American consumer is proving to be resilient, and many retailers are demonstrating strength.However, rising oil prices are dampening the market's mood. Is it time for investors to worry?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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