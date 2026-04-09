The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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09.04.2026 17:30:00
The Market Is a Mess. These 3 Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
Volatility has a way of making investors forget what they're actually trying to do. The goal isn't to predict what the market does next month. It's about owning pieces of good businesses that pay you to wait, and ideally pay you more over time.Consumer goods companies with good dividends have historically been the most reliable version of that idea. But within that category, there's a spectrum. Some are obvious, over-owned, and priced accordingly. Others are sitting at compelling valuations with above-average yields, and nobody is writing about them.Here are three I'm looking at these days.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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