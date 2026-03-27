The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.03.2026 00:32:00
The Market Is Down 5% in 2026. Here's the Best Dividend Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now.
The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies, is down 5.4% so far this year, as of March 24. When the S&P 500 is down, it means that more than a few companies' stocks are also down. And with dividend-paying stocks, a lower stock price means a boosted dividend yield.Image source: Getty Images.So, which dividend payer might you consider for your long-term portfolio, whether you have $10,000 or $100 or $100,000 to invest? Well, I suggest buying a bunch of solid dividend payers via a single exchange-traded fund (ETF): the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). (Remember that an ETF is a fund that trades like a stock.)Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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