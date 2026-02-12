The Market Aktie
The Market Is Flat for the Year but These Industrial Stocks Are Soaring
Farm and construction machinery stocks are soaring in 2026, up double digits in a market that's moving sideways. Three industrial stocks make up the group within the S&P 500, and they're all outperforming the broader index by a mile.Paccar (NASDAQ: PCAR) makes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. It also makes advanced diesel engines. The stock is up more than 16% this year.Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) manufactures a wide variety of construction and farm equipment, plus power systems like gas generators. This stock has skyrocketed 28% so far in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
