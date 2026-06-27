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28.06.2026 00:45:00
The Market Is Panicking, But You Should Keep Buying Shares of This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerhouse
The stock market is going through a bit of a panic moment right now, selling off many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that were loved just weeks ago. One stock that has been hit particularly hard is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom was one of the top stocks to own in 2026 through the beginning of June, but a poorly received earnings report and a negative AI market sentiment have caused the stock to sell off. At its peak, Broadcom was up about 40% for the year. Now it's up about 9% at the time of this writing. However, I think now is the perfect opportunity to pounce, and Broadcom's future looks brighter than most.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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