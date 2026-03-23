The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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23.03.2026 12:33:00
The Market Is Panicking About Shopify and AI -- Here's Why I'm Buying the Dip
Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) has been beaten down in 2026, and one of the main reasons is that investors are concerned about AI disrupting software platforms like the one Shopify operates. To put it mildly, I don't buy it. In this short video, I explain why.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 20, 2026. The video was published on March 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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