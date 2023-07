The Market Is Rebounding, and These 3 AI Stocks Are Leading the Way. Are They Still Buys?

Stocks are soaring, and there's one big reason why.Artificial intelligence (AI) has captivated the market following the launch of ChatGPT late last year, and investors are betting on an AI -driven boom, as the new technology could disrupt everything from internet search to cloud computing to even automobiles, by way of self-driving cars.The Nasdaq is up nearly 40% this year, in large part because of excitement over the potential of artificial intelligence, and stocks with exposure to AI have skyrocketed this year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel