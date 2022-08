The Market Is Rebounding; Don't Miss Out on These 3 Bargains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After sliding for several months on fears of a looming recession, the stock market has started to bounce back. The S&P 500 has rebounded more than 10% from its low point in June.However, despite that recovery, there are still a lot of bargains. Three value stocks our contributors want to highlight are Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Kinder Morgan(NYSE: KMI), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Here's why these stocks still look cheap even with the recent rally.Reuben Gregg Brewer (Rockwell Automation): Recessions are difficult, and one would definitely impact industrial automation expert Rockwell Automation. During economic downturns, one of the first things companies do to protect their margins is look for ways to save money. While business automation requires a cash outlay, in the end the purpose is to reduce costs. Sure, a recession would likely be a headwind, but Rockwell Automation's main business is probably going to end up just fine over the long term.Continue reading