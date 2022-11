The Market Is Sleeping on This Stock. It's Time to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many stocks during the pandemic, Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI), a roughly $20 billion asset bank based in Pennsylvania, went on a big run. Its shares rose from about $18 entering 2021 all the way to more than $74 in early 2022.And also like many stocks this year, Customers has been sold off sharply, now trading for less than $32. That means Customers' stock now trades below its tangible book value or net worth.Despite the sell-off, the bank's performance continues to be rock-solid, and management continues to ramp up new product niches that have great promise of generating strong returns down the line. I think the market is sleeping here, and that now's the time to buy.Continue reading