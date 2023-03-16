|
16.03.2023 11:39:00
The Market Is Sleeping On This Stock; Here's Why You Shouldn't
Bear markets can be ruthless. Even companies with excellent long-term prospects will be dragged down in a downturn at the sign of the slightest short-term issue. That's what happened to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2022. And even as it's rebounding this year, the tech giant remains down by 35% in the past 12 months, which puts it well below the broader market in the same period.But if anything, this represents an excellent entry point for investors whose investment timelines extend to five years or more. Let's consider why investing in Amazon while its stock remains down is a good idea.It's customary to say that past performance doesn't guarantee future success -- a true statement. However, past performance isn't irrelevant either. It can reveal important clues about how a company is run. On that front, it's hard not to be impressed with how Amazon performed consistently in the past decade on almost any metric that matters to investors. Consider Amazon's revenue and stock price. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!