23.04.2022 12:20:00
The Market Is Treating PayPal Unfairly
Some stocks have had it worse than others in the past few months. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), among all, has truly had to bear the brunt of the stock market's chaos of late. News of interest rate hikes to squelch rising inflation and geopolitical concerns involving Russia and Ukraine have sparked negative sentiment around growth stocks, particularly companies in the technology sector. The market is behaving especially irrationally toward PayPal -- the fintech juggernaut saw its share price decline more than 8% in one trading day on April 20. Likewise, the company's stock is down more than 60% in the past six months, quite alarming given the S&P 500 has dropped just 3% over the same period. With the stock well below $100 per share, long-term investors should think twice before passing up PayPal today. It's time to ignore the noise and focus on the fundamentals. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
