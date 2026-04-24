The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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24.04.2026 15:45:00

The Market Is Unpredictable, and That Makes This the Perfect Time to Buy This Growth Stock

During the first four months of 2026, investors got a taste of just how unpredictable equities can be. The S&P 500 index, despite its position as the bellwether benchmark, fell 7% from the start of the year to March 30. And since then, it has marched 11% higher (as of April 21).While the market continues its volatile journey, investors now have the perfect opportunity to buy this growth stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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