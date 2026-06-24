The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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24.06.2026 08:30:00
The Market Is Up 10% in 2026 -- Are These ETFs Still Worth Buying Now?
The stock market is off to a solid start in 2026, with the S&P 500 index up roughly 8% at recent levels as we approach the halfway mark for the year. That follows a strong gain of nearly 18% last year and more than 25% in both 2023 and 2024. Given the market's strong run over the past several years, investors may be wondering if it's still worth investing in some top exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The answer is yes, although I always recommend using a dollar-cost-averaging strategy of consistently investing in ETFs each month over a very long period of time. This helps smooth out your cost basis and is a tried-and-true method to build wealth over time.One thing investors also need to realize is that bull markets can last a pretty long time. While the average length of a bull market is around 2.7 years, many recent ones have lasted much longer. The longest bull market lasted from 1987 to 2000 and produced a 582% gain, while the second-longest ran from 2009 to 2020 and generated a 400% return. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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