The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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03.05.2026 15:15:00
The Market Is Volatile. These 3 Stocks Will Pay You No Matter What.
Wall Street is focused on the geopolitical conflict unfolding in the Middle East and its impact on energy prices. Before that, there was the war in Ukraine. In the future, there will be some other newsworthy event, perhaps the bursting of what some believe is an artificial intelligence bubble, that will unnerve investors and lead to stock market volatility. The big picture is that the market is volatile and it always will be. If you are an investor, one way to deal with market uncertainty is to focus on reliable dividend-paying stocks. Three to consider today are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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