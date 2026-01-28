GE Aerospace a Aktie

GE Aerospace a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 23:02:00

The Market Is Wrong to Sell Off GE Aerospace Stock After the Latest Update: Here's Why

The market aggressively sold off GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) stock following its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report, largely due to the company's implied guidance that operating profit margins would be similar to those in 2025. That's a superficially disappointing result for a company set to grow revenue at a low double-digit rate in 2026.Still, digging deeper reveals a host of reasons why investors should be more optimistic, not more pessimistic, about GE's long-term earnings outlook after these results. Here's why.The company's core business is the design and manufacture of commercial aircraft engines, including the CFM56 (used on the legacy Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320 family) and the LEAP (used on the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo). Newly installed engines are usually sold at a loss, at least in the first years of production, only to generate highly lucrative service and aftermarket revenue on long-term service agreements (LTSA) as aircraft engines can run for more than 40 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu General Electric Co.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 56 075,00 1,72% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen