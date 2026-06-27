The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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27.06.2026 20:45:00
The Market Just Pulled Back Again. These 3 Blue Chips Are the Ones to Buy.
For a short while, it looked like the market was going to bounce back from its early June setback and rekindle its rally. Now, not so much. The S&P 500 is stumbling again, knocking on the door of a new multi-week low, led lower by many of the same AI stocks that led it higher. There may be more downside in store, too.Just keep things in perspective. There's nothing particularly unusual about this near-term weakness. In fact, it's an opportunity to plug into some blue chip stocks that have been severely beaten down. Here's a look at three of the best bets among these names.Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares were already falling, for the record. They're now down 14% from their early January peak due to a combination of chatter about interest rate caps on credit cards, decreased consumer spending stemming from geopolitical tensions, and fears of new payment competition. Mastercard's management also expressed mild concern during April's first-quarter earnings conference call, prompting investors to ignore the reported earnings beat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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